O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,017 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 21.4% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in PPG Industries by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $1,151,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1,010.7% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 132,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 120,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

PPG stock opened at $143.63 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.32 and a twelve month high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.19.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPG Industries

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.