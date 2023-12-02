Nuvei’s (NVE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$408.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$406.90 million.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is a boost from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Featured Stories

