Nuvei (TSE:NVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Nuvei Price Performance

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$408.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.90 million.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.