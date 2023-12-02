Nuvei (TSE:NVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Nuvei Price Performance
Nuvei (TSE:NVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$408.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$406.90 million.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuvei
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 15 best consumer discretionary stocks for the rest of 2023
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.