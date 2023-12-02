Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Seaport Res Ptn

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVEI. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nuvei from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nuvei from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nuvei

Nuvei Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. Nuvei has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $43.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.91.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $304.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvei will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEI. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter worth about $45,701,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 263.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,338,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,329,000 after acquiring an additional 970,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvei by 20.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,769,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after acquiring an additional 824,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.