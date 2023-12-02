Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NVEI. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Nuvei from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.80.

Nuvei Stock Up 3.2 %

NVEI stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.91. Nuvei has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -264.88, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.47 million. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Nuvei Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. This is an increase from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Nuvei’s payout ratio is presently -500.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvei

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 14.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter worth approximately $914,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

