Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,484,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,531 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $54,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,983,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,068,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.9 %

SFM stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sprouts Farmers Market

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 6,626 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $264,973.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,845.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph L. Hurley sold 4,182 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $176,313.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,494.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,754 shares of company stock worth $10,564,697 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

