Northern Trust Corp Trims Stock Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 815,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,906 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $55,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 18.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:EHC opened at $66.39 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $72.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.14%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Further Reading

