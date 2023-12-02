Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,651 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 497,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $52,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 254.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 652,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 468,332 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 534.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after purchasing an additional 103,263 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth $1,158,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 8.6% in the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE:INGR opened at $104.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.57. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52-week low of $89.54 and a 52-week high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.