Northern Trust Corp Sells 61,368 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 455,365 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,368 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $55,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after buying an additional 188,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after buying an additional 554,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after buying an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,333,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,655,948,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,080,000 after buying an additional 70,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 2.4 %

CNI stock opened at $118.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.79. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $103.96 and a one year high of $129.47. The stock has a market cap of $77.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.