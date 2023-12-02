Northern Trust Corp Sells 241,259 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,898,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241,259 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $58,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after buying an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth $51,212,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $36,626,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,274.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,199,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,787,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.82.

OHI opened at $32.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.34%. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 279.17%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

