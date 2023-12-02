Northern Trust Corp Sells 235,529 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 798,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 235,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $57,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $1,438,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 30.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 37.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the second quarter valued at $261,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Price Performance

Southern Copper stock opened at $76.74 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $59.15 and a 52 week high of $87.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $59.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Southern Copper Announces Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 35.91% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 107.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SCCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $83.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $52.50 to $55.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Southern Copper

Southern Copper Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.