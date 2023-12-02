Northern Trust Corp Sells 123,216 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 232,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,216 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Medpace were worth $55,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 27.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Medpace in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MEDP. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $289.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total value of $35,671,831.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total transaction of $14,668,062.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,916,237.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 137,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.66, for a total transaction of $35,671,831.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,042,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,931,933.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 518,072 shares of company stock worth $137,721,097 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $275.41 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.00 and a 12-month high of $287.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.40 and its 200-day moving average is $247.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17. Medpace had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 68.48%. The company had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

See Also

