Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 870,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,546 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $55,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,117,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,828,000 after buying an additional 436,206 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,277,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,233,000 after purchasing an additional 67,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,737,000 after purchasing an additional 70,444 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 660.0% in the first quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Stock Performance

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $60.31 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently -80.78%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 21,807 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,030.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,866,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,269,826.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 21,807 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,323,030.69. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,866,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,269,826.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 27,466 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,702,892.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,999,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,992,436. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 112,975 shares of company stock worth $6,943,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWX. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Southwest Gas from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

