Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,927,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,526 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $53,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 240.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 176.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 57.3% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.89.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $14.12 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.81.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.16%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

