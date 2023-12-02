Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $53,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Diodes in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Diodes by 98.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.16. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $97.45.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $93.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.40.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

