Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 383,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $57,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $136.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $180.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.92.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The asset manager reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.44 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 59.89% and a return on equity of 17.65%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $181.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $164.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

