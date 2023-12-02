Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,976,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356,167 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $54,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

GT opened at $14.23 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GT

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

(Free Report)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.