Northern Trust Corp Increases Stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 720,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $53,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Omnicell by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Omnicell by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Omnicell by 92.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Omnicell by 1.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners raised its position in Omnicell by 3.1% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $33.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $77.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $298.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.53 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler raised Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Omnicell from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Omnicell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

