Northern Trust Corp Has $57.99 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,972,421 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,186 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $57,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sagefield Capital LP increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 152.7% during the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 634,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,804,000 after acquiring an additional 383,611 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1,097.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,203 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 11.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth $6,220,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Range Resources Stock Performance

NYSE RRC opened at $32.73 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.26.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

