Northern Trust Corp Has $57.48 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $57,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of BKH stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.64. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $73.98.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $407.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Black Hills in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

