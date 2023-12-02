Northern Trust Corp Has $56.16 Million Stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 602,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,331 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $56,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in ITT by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 44.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 68,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen increased their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ITT from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

ITT Stock Up 1.8 %

ITT stock opened at $110.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.83. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $110.30.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

ITT announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 4th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to reacquire up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.