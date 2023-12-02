Northern Trust Corp Has $55.03 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,764 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $55,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 5,000 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $284,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,145.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DINO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

HF Sinclair Company Profile



HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Articles

