Northern Trust Corp Has $53.03 Million Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,546,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 194,596 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $53,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,615,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,116,000 after purchasing an additional 886,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 49,239,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,275,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,312 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 22,253,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,207,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,897,000 after purchasing an additional 284,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.11. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.90.

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $338.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.49 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 26.09%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

