Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,176,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 90,912 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $54,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 14.7% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 28,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Stock Performance

Shares of ORI opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.70. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.30 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 12.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

