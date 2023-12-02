Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 391,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201,332 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in RLI were worth $53,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RLI by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Stock Performance

Shares of RLI opened at $134.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $123.04 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

RLI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

