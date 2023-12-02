Northern Trust Corp Decreases Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 634,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $54,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BC. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 140.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after acquiring an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 9.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.57, for a total value of $28,387.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,791.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on BC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Brunswick from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brunswick from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Brunswick Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.49. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $66.47 and a twelve month high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

