Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,425 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Balchem were worth $53,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 98,059.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 765,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,216,000 after buying an additional 764,860 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 27.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,069,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,752,000 after buying an additional 439,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,469,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,545,000 after buying an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Balchem by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,018,000 after buying an additional 227,360 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Balchem news, Director David B. Fischer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.57, for a total transaction of $499,966.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,116.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $124.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $143.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. Research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.398 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Balchem

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.