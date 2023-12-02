Northern Trust Corp Acquires 3,284 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 509,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $52,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $848,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Franklin Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Shares of FELE opened at $90.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.69 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

