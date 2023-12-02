Northern Trust Corp Acquires 157,609 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,432,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 157,609 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in New York Times were worth $56,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in New York Times by 9.6% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in New York Times by 103.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 505,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 257,210 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in New York Times by 283.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 841,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 622,124 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter worth approximately $708,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 30.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,066 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NYT opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $48.04.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of New York Times from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

