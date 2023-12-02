Northern Trust Corp Acquires 12,517 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 879,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,517 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Terex were worth $52,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Terex by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after acquiring an additional 417,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Terex by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after acquiring an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Terex by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,041,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,154,000 after acquiring an additional 34,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Terex by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,974,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,523,000 after acquiring an additional 482,695 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEX opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its 200-day moving average is $55.17. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 35.61%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

In other Terex news, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at $876,230.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Julie A. Beck bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.59 per share, for a total transaction of $50,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,033.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,730 shares of company stock worth $437,344 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEX. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

