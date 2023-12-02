NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 71.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 581 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NICE by 329.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE stock opened at $188.49 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $149.54 and a 1 year high of $231.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.06. The company has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.12. NICE had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. NICE’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

