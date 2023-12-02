NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock Holdings Lessened by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.7 %

NEU stock opened at $534.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $297.62 and a fifty-two week high of $540.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $449.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

About NewMarket

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.