Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Position Raised by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 646,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $14,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $451,277,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,916,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter worth approximately $147,849,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Neogen by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,564,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,093,000 after buying an additional 23,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neogen by 21.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,932,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,792,000 after buying an additional 1,234,134 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Neogen

In related news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William T. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Naemura bought 10,000 shares of Neogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $334,100 and sold 4,859 shares worth $75,823. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 4.23. Neogen Co. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEOG. StockNews.com cut Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Neogen from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Neogen from $24.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

