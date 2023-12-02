nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.98, but opened at $28.45. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. nCino shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 150,207 shares traded.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nCino presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $126,315.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,849.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 388,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,596,538.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $126,315.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,053,849.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,240 shares of company stock worth $555,897. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of nCino by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 643.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

