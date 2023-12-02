nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.98, but opened at $28.45. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. nCino shares last traded at $28.06, with a volume of 150,207 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NCNO. Stephens cut nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on nCino from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,625,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,625,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 6,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $204,639.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,192,413.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,240 shares of company stock valued at $555,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in nCino by 425.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in nCino by 6.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter worth $42,176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in nCino by 21.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in nCino in the first quarter worth $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -48.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. nCino’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

