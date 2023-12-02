nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,271 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.79% of nCino worth $60,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 425.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 16,992 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of nCino by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in nCino during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,176,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in nCino by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter worth about $1,043,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of nCino from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of nCino from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of nCino from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,625,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 1,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $29,224.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,625,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua L. Glover sold 4,549 shares of nCino stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $147,615.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 388,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,596,538.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,240 shares of company stock worth $555,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of nCino stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $33.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. nCino had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

