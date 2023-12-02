Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report) by 34.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,521 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nayax were worth $17,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nayax by 873.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Nayax by 1,334.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nayax in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Price Performance

NASDAQ:NYAX opened at $19.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nayax Ltd. has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $25.38.

About Nayax

Nayax ( NASDAQ:NYAX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Nayax had a negative return on equity of 19.84% and a negative net margin of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $60.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nayax Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform for multiple retailers in the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, Israel, and rest of the world. The company offers AMIT 3.0, a machine-to-machine vending telemetry solution; Nayax Core, a management and monitoring software for vending machines and other unattended machines; MoMa, a mobile app for unattended machine; Tigapo back-office software suite, a cloud-based platform; EV Meter Core, a smart, cloud-based management platform; Retail Management Cloud, a comprehensive attended retail management platform; Loyalty and Marketing Suite, a consumer engagement marketing and loyalty platform; Monyx Wallet, a digital wallet app enabling cashless payments with mobile phones; Weezmo, a consumer engagement and marketing platform; and Tigapo app, a proprietary mobile app to help family entertainment center businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.