Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 1,854 Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 19,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

ACAD opened at $22.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $33.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $51,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $51,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,934.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 51,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,132,323.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,316.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,985 shares of company stock worth $1,816,427. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

