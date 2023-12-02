Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $41.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.10. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $42.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

