Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Denbury were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DEN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 553.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,969,000 after buying an additional 1,551,925 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $64,464,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $57,395,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,580,000 after buying an additional 515,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denbury by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,259,000 after buying an additional 440,841 shares in the last quarter.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.19. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Denbury Profile

(Free Report)

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

