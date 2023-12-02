Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26,943 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the second quarter worth about $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 65.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Invesco from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Invesco from $13.75 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

Insider Activity at Invesco

In related news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. purchased 796,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.12 per share, with a total value of $20,003,633.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,052,487 shares in the company, valued at $26,438,473.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

