Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 14.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 19.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 3.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 2.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 13.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WHR shares. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.20.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $113.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.00 and its 200 day moving average is $133.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Whirlpool Co. has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $160.74.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -23.70%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Stories

