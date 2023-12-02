Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.84 Million Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Verint Systems worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,411,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,283,000 after acquiring an additional 77,055 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 5,630,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,676,000 after acquiring an additional 76,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,286,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,882,000 after acquiring an additional 270,971 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,425,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,549,000 after acquiring an additional 604,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,805,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,288,000 after acquiring an additional 117,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $40.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $41,949.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,660.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $56,613.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 99,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,475,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 1,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $41,949.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,660.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $261,144. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRNT shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verint Systems from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Verint Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

