Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,399 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Cytokinetics worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,064,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $480,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,991,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $484,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,114 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,862,000 after purchasing an additional 983,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,504,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,678,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,881 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, October 20th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.87.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $33.57 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.63.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.71 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $432,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,785.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 153,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,497,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,332,125. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

