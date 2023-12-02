Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $966,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 132,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 71,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 65,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PECO shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:PECO opened at $35.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.64. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $36.46.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 248.94%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Featured Stories

