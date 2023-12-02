Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,634 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MINISO Group were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in MINISO Group by 819.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in MINISO Group by 1,241.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 13,030 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in MINISO Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MINISO Group Trading Down 4.3 %

NYSE MNSO opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $29.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNSO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

