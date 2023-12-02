Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Comerica by 42.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 40.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 0.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 69,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Comerica by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comerica by 12.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.98.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

