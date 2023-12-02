Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 383 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.50 and a 52 week high of $84.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

