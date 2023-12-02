MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 810,723 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,470,815 shares.The stock last traded at $25.64 and had previously closed at $25.93.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of MINISO Group from $24.30 to $27.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of MINISO Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,530,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,742,000 after buying an additional 92,767 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 355.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 73,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 57,376 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 291,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 102,943 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MINISO Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

