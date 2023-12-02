MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,700 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the October 31st total of 438,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MicroCloud Hologram Trading Down 2.0 %

HOLO opened at $0.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.68. MicroCloud Hologram has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $17.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroCloud Hologram

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the third quarter worth about $328,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the first quarter worth about $296,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroCloud Hologram during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About MicroCloud Hologram

MicroCloud Hologram Inc engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

